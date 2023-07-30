Naked Foreigner Found Wandering Around On Pattaya Beach

TN July 30, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Pattaya Beach, Chonburi. Photo: Wayne77. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A unidentified naked male foreigner who was found walking near Pattaya Beach in the early morning was arrested and taken to the Pattaya police station.

Naked British Man Goes Berserk in Pattaya Hotel

Captain Sonthaya Khonsap from the Pattaya City police told the Pattaya News that they were notified of the incident by stunned local residents near the Central Pattaya Beach in Nongprue on Saturday morning near dawn (July 29th).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

