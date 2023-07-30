Australian Expat Rescued After Trying to Hang Himself at the Phuket Post Office

July 30, 2023
Royal Thai Mail post box

Royal Thai Mail post box. Photo: Mattes.




A 36-year-old Australian expat has been rescued after he was trying to hang himself using a fence at a post office in Rawai.

The Chalong Police Chief Colonel Eakkarat Plaiduang told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the disturbing incident from an unidentified local resident on Friday night (July 28th) that a foreign man was unconscious and found hanging from a fence at the Rawai Post Office. A good Samaritan had brought the man down before they called emergency responders.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

