Australian Man Fined 10,000 Baht and Pays 40,000 Baht for Damages After Road Rage Incident in Phuket

Cars parked on Patong Beach, Phuket

Cars parked on Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Vesselin Kolev / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




An Australian man was fined 10,000 baht and paid 40,000 baht for damages after a road rage incident with a minivan in Wichit, Mueang Phuket. He also faced imprisonment for two months but he received suspension of his imprisonment sentence with one year probation.

Foreign Man Destroys Side Mirrors of Minivan During Road Rage Incident in Phuket

The Phuket Provincial Police told the Phuket Express on Wednesday (May 31st) that the Australian man was identified as MR. (name removed) and his friend riding with him was identified as MR. (name removed), an Emirati national (United Arab Emirates). The Phuket Express noted that Phuket Police originally said Mr. (name removed), Australian, was the driver, but then corrected that statement.

