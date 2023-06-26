Naked British Man Goes Berserk in Pattaya Hotel
A naked British man was arrested after destroying hotel room property in Pattaya. Police are attempting to uncover the cause of his rampage.
Arabic-speaking naked man vandalizes shop in Ratchaburi
Pol. Capt. Kittisuk Suthinitaswong from the Pattaya Police Station was notified of the incident at 04:30 AM this morning, June 25th, and rushed to the scene at the Centara Nova Hotel & Spa within Soi Pattaya Klang 12 in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.