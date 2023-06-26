Naked British Man Goes Berserk in Pattaya Hotel

TN June 26, 2023 0
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung. Photo: 7777777kz.




A naked British man was arrested after destroying hotel room property in Pattaya. Police are attempting to uncover the cause of his rampage.

Arabic-speaking naked man vandalizes shop in Ratchaburi

Pol. Capt. Kittisuk Suthinitaswong from the Pattaya Police Station was notified of the incident at 04:30 AM this morning, June 25th, and rushed to the scene at the Centara Nova Hotel & Spa within Soi Pattaya Klang 12 in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Beauty Contestant from Netherlands Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Pattaya

TN June 25, 2023 0
Tour bus in Thailand

Tour Bus Hits Mentally Ill Homeless Man in Pattaya

TN June 24, 2023 0
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Teenager Seriously Injured after Fighting at Bali Hai Pier Skatepark in Pattaya

TN June 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Move Forward asked if it will change Thai National Day

TN June 26, 2023 0
Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

TN June 26, 2023 0
in Phatthalung Province

Phatthalung school girl overdoses after allegedly being bullied by classmates

TN June 26, 2023 0
Changan BenBen E-Star Chinese EV.

More Chinese Automakers Plan EV Investment in Thailand

TN June 26, 2023 0
Nakhon Sawan city life

Nakoh Sawan’s slapped waitress denies groping drunk customer’s groin

TN June 26, 2023 0