Arabic-speaking naked man vandalizes shop in Ratchaburi

February 17, 2023 TN
Road signs in Ratchaburi

Road signs in Ratchaburi. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.




Staff at a Ratchaburi convenience store were forced to call the police when a naked man mumbling words in Arabic began to spread panic in the store. The man broke into the store and began to break several objects, terrorizing the clerks and customers who were inside the store.

The Facebook page Police TV by UCI Media reported that the man, who appeared to be hallucinating and speaking Arabic all the time, was probably under the influence of drugs.

It all started when around 11 p.m. the man started smashing the glass of the door. After being kicked out by the store staff, he returned minutes later, entering the store and throwing the products on the shelves to the floor.

Police TV by UCI Media also reported that the man had previously been seen causing disturbances in other stores across the street.

The naked man was finally handcuffed on the scene and taken to the police station.

