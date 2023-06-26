Suspect Allegedly Steals a Million Baht from a Foreigner’s House in Thalang









The Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident over the past weekend. The thief broke into an unidentified foreigner’s house at a housing estate in Sakoo.

Wanted burglars arrested while enjoying holidays on Sattahip beach

The suspect allegedly stole a brand name watch and cash worth about 25,000 Euros. The thief sped away with a total of a million baht worth of cash and items. Police are still hunting for the suspect(s).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





