Suspect Allegedly Steals a Million Baht from a Foreigner’s House in Thalang

House in Choeng Thale, Phuket

House in Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.




The Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident over the past weekend. The thief broke into an unidentified foreigner’s house at a housing estate in Sakoo.

The suspect allegedly stole a brand name watch and cash worth about 25,000 Euros. The thief sped away with a total of a million baht worth of cash and items. Police are still hunting for the suspect(s).

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



