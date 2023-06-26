Nakoh Sawan’s slapped waitress denies groping drunk customer’s groin
NAKHON SAWAN: A drinks waitress has complained that an elderly male customer slapped and kicked her and wrongly accused her of groping his groin in a local restaurant-bar.
Facebook uproar over nude coffee shop waitress in Sattahip
Susita Rachakit, 20, filed her complaint with local police in Muang district. She said that a male customer hit her in the face while she was serving him beer, admitting that both of them were drunk.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chalit Poomruang
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.