Nakoh Sawan’s slapped waitress denies groping drunk customer’s groin

Nakhon Sawan city life

Nakhon Sawan city life. Photo: Nicolai Bangsgaard / flickr.




NAKHON SAWAN: A drinks waitress has complained that an elderly male customer slapped and kicked her and wrongly accused her of groping his groin in a local restaurant-bar.

Susita Rachakit, 20, filed her complaint with local police in Muang district. She said that a male customer hit her in the face while she was serving him beer, admitting that both of them were drunk.

