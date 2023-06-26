More Chinese Automakers Plan EV Investment in Thailand









BANGKOK, June 26 (TNA) – More Chinese automakers plan to invest in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Thailand next year, according to the Thai – Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

China’s Geely Launches ‘Zeekr’ Luxury Electric Car Brand to Compete With Tesla

The chamber is organizing the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Conference in Bangkok from June 24-26.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

