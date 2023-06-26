More Chinese Automakers Plan EV Investment in Thailand

TN June 26, 2023 0
Changan BenBen E-Star Chinese EV.

Changan BenBen E-Star Chinese electric car. Photo: Jengtingchen.




BANGKOK, June 26 (TNA) – More Chinese automakers plan to invest in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Thailand next year, according to the Thai – Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

China’s Geely Launches ‘Zeekr’ Luxury Electric Car Brand to Compete With Tesla

The chamber is organizing the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Conference in Bangkok from June 24-26.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Move Forward asked if it will change Thai National Day

TN June 26, 2023 0
Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

TN June 26, 2023 0
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Four kidnapping suspects arrested in Yala, Narathiwat and Khon Kaen

TN June 25, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Move Forward asked if it will change Thai National Day

TN June 26, 2023 0
Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

TN June 26, 2023 0
in Phatthalung Province

Phatthalung school girl overdoses after allegedly being bullied by classmates

TN June 26, 2023 0
Changan BenBen E-Star Chinese EV.

More Chinese Automakers Plan EV Investment in Thailand

TN June 26, 2023 0
Nakhon Sawan city life

Nakoh Sawan’s slapped waitress denies groping drunk customer’s groin

TN June 26, 2023 0