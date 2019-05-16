British man stabbed, girlfriend disappear as police hunt for suspect stalls

British man stabbed, girlfriend disappear as police hunt for suspect stalls1 min read
PHUKET: Police have yet to make any progress in arresting a foreign man for stabbing a British national in Phuket earlier this month – with the victim and his girlfriend both not answering police calls or assisting the police in any other way, The Phuket News has been told.
N. G., a 35-year-old expat resident of Rawai, was stabbed in the car park at the We Cafe restaurnat on Chao Fa West Rd on the evening of May 1 after arriving at the venue with his girlfriend, Sudarat Harnma.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News