Thu. May 16th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

British man stabbed, girlfriend disappear as police hunt for suspect stalls

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Rawai Beach in Phuket. Photo: ADwarf.


PHUKET: Police have yet to make any progress in arresting a foreign man for stabbing a British national in Phuket earlier this month – with the victim and his girlfriend both not answering police calls or assisting the police in any other way, The Phuket News has been told.

N. G., a 35-year-old expat resident of Rawai, was stabbed in the car park at the We Cafe restaurnat on Chao Fa West Rd on the evening of May 1 after arriving at the venue with his girlfriend, Sudarat Harnma.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

British teacher succumbs to injuries from motorbike accident

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Bangla Road bar tout charged with murder

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Brit expat teacher seriously injured as motorbike hits power pole

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

The Nation newspaper to cease publication on June 28th

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Five Wounded in Yala’s Bombings

6 hours ago TN
2 min read

China Formally Arrests Canadians Kovrig And Spavor on ‘Spying’ Charges

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

British man stabbed, girlfriend disappear as police hunt for suspect stalls

6 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close