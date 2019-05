PHANG NGA, May 16 (TNA) – The Similan Islands in Thailand’s southern Phang Nga province will be temporarily closed to tourists for five months to allow natural restorations.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has declared temporary closure to tourism at national parks during the monsoon season from Thursday until mid-October.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

