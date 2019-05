A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Chumpuang district on Thursday, a day after her newly-born baby boy survived being buried alive in a field.

A villager found the baby in a cassava plantation about one kilometre from Ban Nong Kham village in Tambon Thalad on Wednesday. The infant was taken to the village before he was sent to the district hospital.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts