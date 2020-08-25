Cabinet to Extend State of Emergency for 1 Month More





RAYONG, Aug 25 (TNA) – The cabinet was set to consider development projects for eastern provinces and extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for another month.

The development projects were planned for Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengao provinces. Apart from considering the projects, the cabinet also followed up the progress of the Eastern Economic Corridor scheme, development around U-Tapao airport and water management for the economic corridor.

The agenda of the cabinet meeting today also included improved incentives for domestic tours, the one-month extension of the state of emergency and a tax reduction for the buyers of new cars.

