Tue. Aug 25th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket light rail running another two years late

1 min read
40 mins ago TN
Phuket Light Rail Project

Phuket Light Rail Project. Photo: Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.


PHUKET: Construction of the Phuket light-rail project is now expected to begin in 2023 and open to serve passengers in 2026, it was revealed at a public hearing held to garner opinions from local residents yesterday (Aug 24).

The public meeting was held at the Phuket Royal City Hotel in Phuket Town, attended by Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Assistant Governor Sarot Torsuwan and Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Phuket light rail running another two years late 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket student died during sport activity, not hazing ritual

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Student, 20, dies in Phuket cheerleading ‘hazing’

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket tourism plan due on October 1

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Dozens feared trapped after building collapses amid heavy rainfall near Mumbai, India

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Canal-side walkway collapses in Samut Prakan, 8 injured

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Intoxicated female driver crashes into three vehicles, attempts to escape in Central Pattaya

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket light rail running another two years late

40 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close