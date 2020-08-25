Phuket light rail running another two years late





PHUKET: Construction of the Phuket light-rail project is now expected to begin in 2023 and open to serve passengers in 2026, it was revealed at a public hearing held to garner opinions from local residents yesterday (Aug 24).

The public meeting was held at the Phuket Royal City Hotel in Phuket Town, attended by Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Assistant Governor Sarot Torsuwan and Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan.

By The Phuket News

