Intoxicated female driver crashes into three vehicles, attempts to escape in Central Pattaya

Thai ambulance

Thai ambulance. Photo: @e20ive / Twitter.


Pattaya – An intoxicated female driver crashed into three vehicles early this morning according to Pattaya Police. She was allegedly trying to escape but was finally caught in Pattaya shortly after midnight.

The Pattaya City Police was notified of the accident at 12:30 AM at an intersection on Pattaya Third Road – South Pattaya Road (Chumsai).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

