Canal-side walkway collapses in Samut Prakan, 8 injured

A Klong (canal) in Bang Pu Mai, Samut Prakan

A Klong (canal) in Bang Pu Mai, Samut Prakan. Photo: Mattes.


SAMUT PRAKAN: Eight people were injured, two seriously, and several boats were sunk when a crowded concrete walkway built along the bank of Khlong Nong Ngu Hao collapsed during a boat race in the canal in Bang Sao Thong district on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred about 4pm when a large number of people were on the 1-metre-wide elevated concrete walkway cheering their favourite boats.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST

