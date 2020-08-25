Canal-side walkway collapses in Samut Prakan, 8 injured

Canal-side walkway collapses in Samut Prakan, 8 injured1 min read
SAMUT PRAKAN: Eight people were injured, two seriously, and several boats were sunk when a crowded concrete walkway built along the bank of Khlong Nong Ngu Hao collapsed during a boat race in the canal in Bang Sao Thong district on Monday.
Police said the incident occurred about 4pm when a large number of people were on the 1-metre-wide elevated concrete walkway cheering their favourite boats.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST