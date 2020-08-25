Canal-side walkway collapses in Samut Prakan, 8 injured





SAMUT PRAKAN: Eight people were injured, two seriously, and several boats were sunk when a crowded concrete walkway built along the bank of Khlong Nong Ngu Hao collapsed during a boat race in the canal in Bang Sao Thong district on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred about 4pm when a large number of people were on the 1-metre-wide elevated concrete walkway cheering their favourite boats.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



