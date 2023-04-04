Wanted burglars arrested while enjoying holidays on Sattahip beach

April 4, 2023 TN
Soi Na Jom Tien in Sattahip, Chonburi province

Soi Na Jom Tien in Sattahip, Chonburi province. Photo: Mozhar. CC BY-SA 3.0.




CHON BURI: Four men relaxing at a beach in Sattahip district had their holiday ruined when police arrested them for the theft of safes from houses that were burgled in provinces in the East and the Northeast.

Burglars steal property worth 3 million baht from Danish man and his Thai wife’s 3 houses in Koh Samui

Bangkok Post

Police detectives and military police took Wisarut Phanduang, 23, Chairan Kongking, 29, Khamsing Deekhong, 40, and Chakrit Phutthasawat, 22, into custody on Tuesday at Nam Sai beach in the compound of the Royal Thai Fleet.

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

