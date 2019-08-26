One Dead, Several People Hospitalised After Shooting in Swedish City of Malmö





A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot by unidentified individuals in a street in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, SVT Nyheter broadcaster reported on Monday.

Information about the woman’s death was received at around 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT). According to the SVT Nyheter broadcaster, a small child and the woman’s husband were with her during the shooting.

Some eyewitnesses told police that the shots were fired by two men dressed in black, who then drove away in a silver car. The police are now investigating the matter further.

