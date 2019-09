BANGKOK, Aug 26 (TNA) – Thai police have arrested an alleged leader of a Japanese gang operating a call center to deceive their compatriots.

Thirty-year-old Jinnai Yamato was apprehended at a hotel in Bangkok’s Bangrak district on Saturday, Immigration Bureau Chief Pol Lt General Sompong Chingduang told a press briefing on Sunday.



TNA