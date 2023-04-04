Chinese Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Student Kidnap-Murder Case









BANGKOK, April 4 (TNA) – The Chinese police arrested three suspects in kidnapping and murdering a female Chinese student in Thailand, said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

The body of Jin Can, 22 a student at Bangkok Thonburi University was found in a sack dumped into a ditch in Nonthaburi province after her abductors did not receive a ransom of 500,000 yuan or about 2.5 million baht they demanded from her father in China.

