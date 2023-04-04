Chinese Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Student Kidnap-Murder Case

April 4, 2023 TN
Chinese police officers on duty

Chinese police officers on duty. Photo: glaborde7 (Pixabay).




BANGKOK, April 4 (TNA) – The Chinese police arrested three suspects in kidnapping and murdering a female Chinese student in Thailand, said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

Interpol Red Notice sought for arrest of suspects in Chinese student’s murder

The body of Jin Can, 22 a student at Bangkok Thonburi University was found in a sack dumped into a ditch in Nonthaburi province after her abductors did not receive a ransom of 500,000 yuan or about 2.5 million baht they demanded from her father in China.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha greeting foreigners

Prime Minister Prayut names chosen successor

April 4, 2023 TN
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration BMA

Registration of Party-List Election Candidates Begins

April 4, 2023 TN
HTML code displayed on a PC

Police closing in on hacker claiming to have personal data of 55 million Thais

April 3, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Soi Na Jom Tien in Sattahip, Chonburi province

Wanted burglars arrested while enjoying holidays on Sattahip beach

April 4, 2023 TN
Chinese police officers on duty

Chinese Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Student Kidnap-Murder Case

April 4, 2023 TN
Cliff in Krabi province, Southern Thailand

Australian Resort Boss Murdered While at Work in Krabi

April 4, 2023 TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha greeting foreigners

Prime Minister Prayut names chosen successor

April 4, 2023 TN
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration BMA

Registration of Party-List Election Candidates Begins

April 4, 2023 TN