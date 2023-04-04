Australian Resort Boss Murdered While at Work in Krabi

April 4, 2023 TN
Cliff in Krabi province, Southern Thailand

Cliff in Krabi province, Southern Thailand. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




A 57-year-old Australian resort boss was killed by the husband of one of his own employees who was apparently upset about her pay at a resort in Krabi.

Garbage Collector Dies After Bomb Explodes in Krabi

The victim was identified as a 57-year-old Australian man. (The Phuket Express is withholding his name for family privacy.) He is the husband of the Thai owner of the resort and helps co-manage and run the venue in the Khao Thong sub-district, Mueang Krabi district, said Ao Nang Police.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



