Interpol Red Notice sought for arrest of suspects in Chinese student’s murder









The Thai Interpol branch will seek the issuance of a Red Notice, asking law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and arrest three Chinese men wanted in Thailand for allegedly abducting and murdering a Chinese student in Nonthaburi last week.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the national police chief, said that he has instructed one of his deputies, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, to approach the Chinese Embassy in Thailand for help in finding the suspects for extradition to Thailand to stand trial.

By Thai PBS World

