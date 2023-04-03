Interpol Red Notice sought for arrest of suspects in Chinese student’s murder

April 3, 2023 TN
Interpol Building in Lyon

The Interpol headquarters building in Lyon, France. Photo: Jean-Marc Brivet.




The Thai Interpol branch will seek the issuance of a Red Notice, asking law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and arrest three Chinese men wanted in Thailand for allegedly abducting and murdering a Chinese student in Nonthaburi last week.

Thai police believe suspects in murder of Chinese student have fled to China

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the national police chief, said that he has instructed one of his deputies, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, to approach the Chinese Embassy in Thailand for help in finding the suspects for extradition to Thailand to stand trial.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

HTML code displayed on a PC

Police closing in on hacker claiming to have personal data of 55 million Thais

April 3, 2023 TN
Sunrise on Koh Lipe beach

UNESCO Accepts Thailand’s Andaman Sea Natural Reserves World Heritage Nomination

April 3, 2023 TN
Ryuichi Sakamoto in 2008.

Legendary Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

April 2, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HTML code displayed on a PC

Police closing in on hacker claiming to have personal data of 55 million Thais

April 3, 2023 TN
Decorative traffic lights in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Garbage Collector Dies After Bomb Explodes in Krabi

April 3, 2023 TN
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

37 People Injured After Bus to Phuket Crashes in Chumphon

April 3, 2023 TN
Interpol Building in Lyon

Interpol Red Notice sought for arrest of suspects in Chinese student’s murder

April 3, 2023 TN
Press conference 44th Bangkok International Motor Show.

Vehicle Bookings Surge 35% at Bangkok MotorShow

April 3, 2023 TN