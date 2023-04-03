Vehicle Bookings Surge 35% at Bangkok MotorShow









BANGKOK, April 3 (TNA) – Orders were placed for 45,983 vehicles during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show, said the organiser.

Jaturont Komolmis, chief executive of the Grand Prix International that organised the 12-day event said vehicle bookings were up 35%, compared to that of last year.

Electric vehicles (EVs) bookings were placed for 9,234 units, making up 21.53% of total bookings.

