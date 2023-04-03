Vehicle Bookings Surge 35% at Bangkok MotorShow

April 3, 2023 TN
Press conference 44th Bangkok International Motor Show.

Press conference 44th Bangkok International Motor Show. Image: www.motorshow.in.th.




BANGKOK, April 3 (TNA) – Orders were placed for 45,983 vehicles during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show, said the organiser.

Nearly 34,000 Vehicles Sold at 43rd Bangkok Motor Show

Jaturont Komolmis, chief executive of the Grand Prix International that organised the 12-day event said vehicle bookings were up 35%, compared to that of last year.

Electric vehicles (EVs) bookings were placed for 9,234 units, making up 21.53% of total bookings.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Bangkok Ready for MP Candidate Registration

March 31, 2023 TN
Mercedes-Benz Vito ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Intoxicated man arrested after stealing ambulance in Bangkok and crashing

March 30, 2023 TN
Wat Phra Sri Mahathat BTS station and its small garden used to house Anusawari Lak Si.

Thai police officer arrested in Bangkok with a car stolen in Malaysia

March 29, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HTML code displayed on a PC

Police closing in on hacker claiming to have personal data of 55 million Thais

April 3, 2023 TN
Decorative traffic lights in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Garbage Collector Dies After Bomb Explodes in Krabi

April 3, 2023 TN
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

37 People Injured After Bus to Phuket Crashes in Chumphon

April 3, 2023 TN
Interpol Building in Lyon

Interpol Red Notice sought for arrest of suspects in Chinese student’s murder

April 3, 2023 TN
Press conference 44th Bangkok International Motor Show.

Vehicle Bookings Surge 35% at Bangkok MotorShow

April 3, 2023 TN