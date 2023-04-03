UNESCO Accepts Thailand’s Andaman Sea Natural Reserves World Heritage Nomination

April 3, 2023 TN
Sunrise on Koh Lipe beach

Sunrise in Koh Lipe, a island in the Andaman Sea. Photo: Two Wandering Soles.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand aims to have the Andaman Sea Natural Reserves listed on the UNESCO World Heritage list by 2025.

Songkran Festival Included in Tentative List for UNESCO’s Consideration as Intangible Cultural Heritage

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has convinced the World Heritage Committee to accept its nomination and is planning to submit its full report to the committee after receiving cabinet approval for the bid next year.

The proposed area, which features a buffer zone of 175,845 hectares, covers a total of 115,955 hectares and includes six national parks and conservation zones along the Andaman coast in Ranong, Phang-nga and Phuket provinces. The DNP has also reduced the area being submitted for nomination to minimize conflicts with local communities.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags:

