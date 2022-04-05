Nearly 34,000 Vehicles Sold at 43rd Bangkok Motor Show
BANGKOK (NNT) – Organizers of the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show say the event saw a total of 33,936 orders placed by the time it concluded on Sunday (3 Apr).
Jaturon Komolmit, chief of operations of Grand Prix International (GPI), which organized the show at BITEC Bangna, said bookings increased by 13.6 percent compared to last year’s motor show.
He indicated that the figures translated to better performance for participating vehicle manufacturers.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand