April 5, 2022

Nearly 34,000 Vehicles Sold at 43rd Bangkok Motor Show

7 hours ago TN
Hyundai Kona electric car at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 at IMPACT Challenger hall in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi

Hyundai Kona electric car at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 at IMPACT Challenger hall in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Organizers of the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show say the event saw a total of 33,936 orders placed by the time it concluded on Sunday (3 Apr).

Jaturon Komolmit, chief of operations of Grand Prix International (GPI), which organized the show at BITEC Bangna, said bookings increased by 13.6 percent compared to last year’s motor show.

He indicated that the figures translated to better performance for participating vehicle manufacturers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





