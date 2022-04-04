April 4, 2022

Police arrest alleged drug dealer in Sriracha

3 mins ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

Sriracha city skyline. Photo: Aorauu. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Police from the Bowin Police Station arrested an alleged drug dealer in Sriracha yesterday along with two other suspected female addicts present at the scene.

On April 2nd, 2022, around 05.30 p.m. the superintendent from the Bowin Police Station and his team surrounded a resort room in the Bowin sub-district, Sri Racha, Chonburi, to arrest Wirot, a 39-year-old wanted drug dealer in the area. His last name was not released by Bowin police. According to TPN reporters, the police confiscated 92 amphetamine pills, 10.8 grams of crystal meth, a .38 caliber revolver, and 6 bullets. Also, two suspected female addicts who were present with Wirot were arrested.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai ambulance

Man shoots teen son dead before killing himself in Chonburi

1 day ago TN
Sriracha FC ad in Sri Racha, Chonburi

Burmese woman rescued by tourists in Sri Racha after attempting to jump into the sea

3 days ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Woman injured after being stabbed by ex-boyfriend in Chonburi

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sri Racha city skyline

Police arrest alleged drug dealer in Sriracha

3 mins ago TN
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

International arrivals in Thailand increase after restriction easing

6 mins ago TN
Crime Suppression Division police patch

Gang grilled over Australian drug bust

11 mins ago TN
Chao Phraya express boats at Phra Arthit Pier in Bangkok

Solar Powered Boat to Collect Trash in Chao Phraya River

17 mins ago TN
Doqaholic Cafe, a bar in Chiang Mai with live music

Chiang Mai, Pattaya want drinking hours extended

21 mins ago TN