Police arrest alleged drug dealer in Sriracha
Police from the Bowin Police Station arrested an alleged drug dealer in Sriracha yesterday along with two other suspected female addicts present at the scene.
On April 2nd, 2022, around 05.30 p.m. the superintendent from the Bowin Police Station and his team surrounded a resort room in the Bowin sub-district, Sri Racha, Chonburi, to arrest Wirot, a 39-year-old wanted drug dealer in the area. His last name was not released by Bowin police. According to TPN reporters, the police confiscated 92 amphetamine pills, 10.8 grams of crystal meth, a .38 caliber revolver, and 6 bullets. Also, two suspected female addicts who were present with Wirot were arrested.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
