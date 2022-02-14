Couple who took their children on drug deliveries arrested in Samut Prakan
A couple who have been taking their two young children with them when they deliver narcotics to customers, in an effort not to raise the suspicions of authorities, were arrested by police in Samut Prakan this morning (Monday).
Police, who had laid in wait at a school on Suksawat Road in Bang Chak sub-district, stopped their car for a search and found 30,000 methamphetamine tablets and 49 grams of ketamine concealed in the car’s glove box.
By Thai PBS World
