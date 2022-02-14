Further signs of Palang Pracharath Party splits
Academics believe the emergence of Ruam Thai Sang Chart, the party which has pledged to nominate Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as a candidate for the same role in the next election, indicates there’s a rift within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).
Seksakol Atthawong, a close aide of the PM who joined the party after resigning from the PPRP, previously said Ruam Thai Sang Chart will announce its board next month and that it will be joined by high-profile politicians.
