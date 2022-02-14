Further signs of Palang Pracharath Party splits









Academics believe the emergence of Ruam Thai Sang Chart, the party which has pledged to nominate Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as a candidate for the same role in the next election, indicates there’s a rift within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Seksakol Atthawong, a close aide of the PM who joined the party after resigning from the PPRP, previously said Ruam Thai Sang Chart will announce its board next month and that it will be joined by high-profile politicians.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





