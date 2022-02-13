Why Gen Prayut may have to switch parties to remain in power
Three years after accepting Palang Pracharath’s invitation to stand as its candidate for prime minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha faces a stark choice: Remain with the ruling party and risk political oblivion, or switch to a new party in hope of winning another term.
As both he and Palang Pracharath suffer waning popularity and internal powerplays, Prayut has also lost control and influence in the ruling party.
Meanwhile, other political parties have emerged as “reserves” for the premier in case he decides to ditch the Palang Pracharath banner – or it ditches him as PM candidate.
By Thai PBS World
