February 13, 2022

Why Gen Prayut may have to switch parties to remain in power

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Three years after accepting Palang Pracharath’s invitation to stand as its candidate for prime minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha faces a stark choice: Remain with the ruling party and risk political oblivion, or switch to a new party in hope of winning another term.

As both he and Palang Pracharath suffer waning popularity and internal powerplays, Prayut has also lost control and influence in the ruling party.

Meanwhile, other political parties have emerged as “reserves” for the premier in case he decides to ditch the Palang Pracharath banner – or it ditches him as PM candidate.

By Thai PBS World

