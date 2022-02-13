Murders, taxi fare rip-offs and thefts sully Phuket’s image
Phuket, as does any attraction, relies on having a positive image among potential visitors. However, such an image is always vulnerable to being sullied by high-profile crimes as well as a perceived lack of safety.
Recent news reports of crimes on the island have put the reputation of the “Pearl of the Andaman” on the line. And they’ve come at the least opportune time given the island province has been positioned as a prime driver to revive the country’s tourism sector battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST
