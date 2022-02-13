February 13, 2022

WHO Recognizes Thai Doctors for Medical Contributions

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has announced that two Thai doctors will be acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO) for their contributions to the medical sector.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Rungrueng Kitphati revealed that the WHO’s executive board has recognized Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit and Dr Paisan Ruamviboonsuk for their contributions to the nation’s health sector during a meeting on January 29, 2022.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

