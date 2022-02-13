February 13, 2022

Two former Canadian servicemen wanted by Thai police for a murder on Phuket Island

27 mins ago TN
Canadian police cars

Police cars in Malton, Ontario, Canada. Photo: MSVG.




Phuket provincial court has issued warrants for the arrest of two Canadian nationals for alleged involvement in the murder of Indian underworld character, Jimi “Slice” Sandhu, at a beachfront villa on Rawai Beach on Phuket Island on February 4th, according to Pol Maj-Gen Sermphan Sirikhong, commander of Phuket provincial police.

He did not provide the names of the two suspects, saying only that they are former Canadian military, both aged about 37 and that they left Thailand on February 6th.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Tourists on a beach in phuket

Murders, taxi fare rip-offs and thefts sully Phuket’s image

8 mins ago TN
Thai Police motorcycle

Alleged thief who stole 4,900 Euros in cash from Greek tourists arrested in Phuket

7 days ago TN
Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system

Indian carrying stolen Canadian ID shot dead at Phuket hotel

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tourists on a beach in phuket

Murders, taxi fare rip-offs and thefts sully Phuket’s image

8 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Why Gen Prayut may have to switch parties to remain in power

16 mins ago TN
Logo of the World Health Organization

WHO Recognizes Thai Doctors for Medical Contributions

22 mins ago TN
Canadian police cars

Two former Canadian servicemen wanted by Thai police for a murder on Phuket Island

27 mins ago TN
Parked Police Pickup

Frenchman arrested for B6.3m swindle in Pattaya

31 mins ago TN