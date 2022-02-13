Two former Canadian servicemen wanted by Thai police for a murder on Phuket Island









Phuket provincial court has issued warrants for the arrest of two Canadian nationals for alleged involvement in the murder of Indian underworld character, Jimi “Slice” Sandhu, at a beachfront villa on Rawai Beach on Phuket Island on February 4th, according to Pol Maj-Gen Sermphan Sirikhong, commander of Phuket provincial police.

He did not provide the names of the two suspects, saying only that they are former Canadian military, both aged about 37 and that they left Thailand on February 6th.

By Thai PBS World

