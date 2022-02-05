Indian carrying stolen Canadian ID shot dead at Phuket hotel
PHUKET: Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera shooting an Indian gangster to death in the parking lot of a hotel in downtown Muang district of this island province.
Police originally said the dead man was a Canadian — and earlier reports in local media including the Bangkok Post carried this assertion — but he was in fact an Indian national with a long criminal history in Canada, the Vancouver Sun reported.
Achadthaya Chuenniran and Online Reporters
BANGKOK POST