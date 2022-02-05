February 5, 2022

Indian carrying stolen Canadian ID shot dead at Phuket hotel

37 mins ago TN
Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system

Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.




PHUKET: Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera shooting an Indian gangster to death in the parking lot of a hotel in downtown Muang district of this island province.

Police originally said the dead man was a Canadian — and earlier reports in local media including the Bangkok Post carried this assertion — but he was in fact an Indian national with a long criminal history in Canada, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran and Online Reporters
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Firefighter and fire blaze

Forest fire in Phuket, tourists rescued

45 mins ago TN
Phuket International Airport terminal

New COVID Cases Rise among Foreign Tourists in Phuket

1 day ago TN
Royal Thai Police officer

Phuket Police offer sympathy basket to Greek family following reportedly having 4,900 Euros stolen

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya Beach at night

Mobile phone snatcher arrested in Sattahip after stealing a phone from a food vendor

11 mins ago TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

Thai university presidents apologise for leak of personal information

16 mins ago TN
The Government House in Bangkok, the offices of the Prime Minister of Thailand

Bang Kloi Protestors Return Home After Satisfactory Government Actions

33 mins ago TN
Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system

Indian carrying stolen Canadian ID shot dead at Phuket hotel

37 mins ago TN
Firefighter and fire blaze

Forest fire in Phuket, tourists rescued

45 mins ago TN