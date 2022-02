PHUKET: A group of tourists have been evacuated to safety after a forest fire broke out near Krating Cape and Pha Hin Dam in tambon Rawai, Muang district, on Saturday night.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew said the blaze spread quickly around 7.50pm.

