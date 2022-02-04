New COVID Cases Rise among Foreign Tourists in Phuket
PHUKET, Feb 4 (TNA) – The number of COVID-infected foreign tourists is rising in Phuket in proportion to more arrivals and some visitors failed to undergo RT-PCR tests before their flights to the island province.
Phuket deputy governor Pichet Panawong said that from Nov 1, 2021, to Feb 1, 2022, there were 4,369 COVID-19 cases among visitors who entered Phuket through Test & Go and Sandbox schemes.
TNA
