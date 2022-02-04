February 4, 2022

Phuket Police offer sympathy basket to Greek family following reportedly having 4,900 Euros stolen

6 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police officer

Royal Thai Police officer. Photo: Tarik Abdel-Monem / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Karon Police handed a fruit basket to a family of Greek tourists to express what they said was their sincere sympathy involving a case of their stolen money of 4,900 Euros at a Phuket condominium last January, reassuring them that the hunt for a suspect is still undergoing.

As of Thursday, the police offered a fruit basket to express condolences to Alexeidis Alexandros, one of the family members and tourists traveling to Phuket under the “Test&Go” scheme, who reportedly had his 4,900 Euros (about 183,600 Thai Baht) robbed in late January.

Full article: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

TN

