CHAIYAPHUM: Three elderly people in a pickup were killed when an 22-wheeler’s trailer broke loose on a curve, hurtled over the median strip and smashed into their truck.

The deadly accident happened on Highway 2054 in tambon Huai Yang of Khon Sawan late Thursday night.

