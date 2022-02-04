THAI Airways Now Offers Cargo-in-Cabin Service









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s national carrier is now offering a Cargo-in-Cabin service to meet the demand for cargo that requires special handling.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Supoj Charoensuk, Chief Operations of Thai Airways International, stated that the carrier, in collaboration with the commercial and postal sectors, on February 1st shipped roughly 3 metric tons of Antigen Test Kits (ATKs) to Sydney, Australia. The cargo, which requires special handling, was kept in the cabin of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft TG-300ER.

