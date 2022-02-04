February 4, 2022

THAI Airways Now Offers Cargo-in-Cabin Service

38 mins ago TN
Thai Airways Boeing 747 cargo aircraf

Thai Airways Boeing 747 cargo aircraft.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s national carrier is now offering a Cargo-in-Cabin service to meet the demand for cargo that requires special handling.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Supoj Charoensuk, Chief Operations of Thai Airways International, stated that the carrier, in collaboration with the commercial and postal sectors, on February 1st shipped roughly 3 metric tons of Antigen Test Kits (ATKs) to Sydney, Australia. The cargo, which requires special handling, was kept in the cabin of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft TG-300ER.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Air travellers warned not to bring more than 30 face masks on board overseas flights

19 mins ago TN
Jerusalem artichoke, an inulin-rich herb that gut microbiota love

Inulin from Jerusalem Artichoke (Sunroot) to Curb Obesity by Chula Research Team

6 hours ago Chulalongkorn University
Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Thailand considering travel bubbles with some countries

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket International Airport terminal

New COVID Cases Rise among Foreign Tourists in Phuket

4 mins ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Air travellers warned not to bring more than 30 face masks on board overseas flights

19 mins ago TN
Thai Airways Boeing 747 cargo aircraf

THAI Airways Now Offers Cargo-in-Cabin Service

38 mins ago TN
Colorful truck in Thailand

Disconnected trailer kills 3 in head-on collision in Chaiyaphum

1 hour ago TN
Royal Thai Police officer

Phuket Police offer sympathy basket to Greek family following reportedly having 4,900 Euros stolen

6 hours ago TN