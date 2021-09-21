Thai Airways sells more planes







Cash-strapped Thai Airways International (THAI) is putting three aircraft along with a flight simulator up for sale, as a part of its financial rehabilitation plan and the ongoing push to modernise its ageing fleet, a source in the company said.

According to the source, the ailing carrier has listed three of its Airbus A330-300s — aged 12.2, 12.5 and 12.6 years, respectively, for sale — along with a flight simulator for the aircraft model.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS





