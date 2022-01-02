40 arrested at New Year’s party in Bangkok restaurant for allegedly having illegal drugs









Forty people were arrested at a New Year’s party at a restaurant in Bangkok, allegedly for having illegal drugs according to law enforcement officers at the scene of the incident.

A team from the Huai Khwang Police raided a “restaurant” in Soi Ratchadanivet in Huai Khwang yesterday morning (January 1st). Police officially withheld the name of the restaurant pending further investigation and legal action.

