January 2, 2022

Taiwan sees rise in immigration from Hong Kong amid national security crackdown

45 seconds ago TN
Taipei City Skyline, Taiwan

Taipei City Skyline, Taiwan. Photo: Heeheemalu. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The democratic island of Taiwan is expecting a new wave of arrivals from the former British colony of Hong Kong, where the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is presiding over a city-wide crackdown on civil society, public dissent and political opposition under a draconian national security law.

The latest statistics from the Taiwan Immigration Department indicate that number of Hong Kong residents emigrating to Taiwan hit a new high in 2021, the island’s Mainland Affairs Commission (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng told reporters on Friday.

The island’s interior ministry handed out 9,772 residence cards to Hong Kong residents between January and November 2021, compared with 9,501 in the same period in 2020.

Permanent residency was awarded to 1,572 Hongkongers, compared with 1,397 in the same period the previous year.

“We have made some draft amendments to the rules … in line with talent recruitment regulations to extend the period of residency [for students] past the completion of their masters and doctorate degrees,” Chiu said. “The draft changes have been … sent to the Executive Yuan for review.”

“I expect their implementation to be announced soon,” Chiu said.

Full story: rfa.org

By Raymond Chung and Fong Tak Ho

Copyright © 1998-2022, RFA. Used with the permission of Radio Free Asia, 2025 M St. NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Myanmar Military Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in June 2017

More Than 30 People Dead in Myanmar’s Kayah State as Blame Falls to Military Junta

6 days ago TN
Serendipity Road Sihanoukville, Cambodia

39 Thais held in Cambodia call scam raids

1 week ago TN
Investigation of the crash site of MH-17

Only Buk Missile System Could Have Downed Flight MH17, Dutch Prosecutor Says

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Taipei City Skyline, Taiwan

Taiwan sees rise in immigration from Hong Kong amid national security crackdown

50 seconds ago TN
COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd

Woman with 3 jabs has Omicron in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago TN
Tourists at Railay beach in Krabi

Tourism Ministry Launches ‘Thailand Trusted Destination’ Campaign

3 hours ago TN
Muslim school girls in Yala, Southern Thailand

6 bomb explosions in Yala on New Year’s Eve

3 hours ago TN
Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok

Free COVID tests at Bangkok’s Mor Chit bus and Hua Lamphong railway stations

3 hours ago TN