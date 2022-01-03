January 3, 2022

Road toll hits 73 on Day 4 of New Year holidays

18 mins ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Expressway in Pathum Thani province. Photo: David Rubin / flickr.




Seventy-three people died in 574 road accidents on Saturday, the fourth of the “seven dangerous days” around the New Year period, as authorities urged motorists to comply with traffic rules and take breaks when driving long distances.

A total of 574 people were injured, the Road Safety Directing Centre of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, reported on Sunday. It was not immediately clear whether the exact same number of both accidents and injured people was a coincidence or a mistake.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut says Thailand will advance based on achievements of last year, despite slowdown in tourist arrivals

8 mins ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vial and test tube

Omicron Wave Expected to be Less Severe Than Delta

13 mins ago TN
Tourists at Railay beach in Krabi

Tourism Ministry Launches ‘Thailand Trusted Destination’ Campaign

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai

Campers survive overnight elephant attack in Chiang Mai

4 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut says Thailand will advance based on achievements of last year, despite slowdown in tourist arrivals

8 mins ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vial and test tube

Omicron Wave Expected to be Less Severe Than Delta

13 mins ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Road toll hits 73 on Day 4 of New Year holidays

18 mins ago TN
Taipei City Skyline, Taiwan

Taiwan sees rise in immigration from Hong Kong amid national security crackdown

20 hours ago TN