Road toll hits 73 on Day 4 of New Year holidays









Seventy-three people died in 574 road accidents on Saturday, the fourth of the “seven dangerous days” around the New Year period, as authorities urged motorists to comply with traffic rules and take breaks when driving long distances.

A total of 574 people were injured, the Road Safety Directing Centre of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, reported on Sunday. It was not immediately clear whether the exact same number of both accidents and injured people was a coincidence or a mistake.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

