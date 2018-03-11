Chinese Lawmakers Rule to Abolish Presidential Term Limit, Enshrine Xi’s Ideas

According to a new amendment to China’s constitution, the country’s president will no longer be limited to two consecutive five-year terms. Lawmakers also approved the inclusion of incumbent President Xi Jinping’s name in the constitution.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese lawmakers have passed an amendment to the nation’s constitution lifting the limit for consecutive presidential terms during the third plenary meeting of the first session of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) on Sunday.

In late February, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party proposed the removal of the constitutional provision implying that Chinese president and vice-president should serve no more than two consecutive terms.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International