Sunday, March 11, 2018
Home > Asia > Chinese Lawmakers Rule to Abolish Presidential Term Limit, Enshrine Xi’s Ideas

Chinese Lawmakers Rule to Abolish Presidential Term Limit, Enshrine Xi’s Ideas

President of China Xi Jinping in London
TN Asia 0

According to a new amendment to China’s constitution, the country’s president will no longer be limited to two consecutive five-year terms. Lawmakers also approved the inclusion of incumbent President Xi Jinping’s name in the constitution.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese lawmakers have passed an amendment to the nation’s constitution lifting the limit for consecutive presidential terms during the third plenary meeting of the first session of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) on Sunday.

In late February, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party proposed the removal of the constitutional provision implying that Chinese president and vice-president should serve no more than two consecutive terms.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Two Thai men sentenced to hang for drug trafficking in Malaysia

Breaking News

Singapore cleaner gets two years for 2-dollar theft

Burmese children

Myanmar Woman Given Seven-Year Term in Abuse of Teenage Worker

Leave a Reply