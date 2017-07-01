Chinese President Reaffirms Autonomy for Hong Kong

Xi Jinping vowed that Hong Kong will continue to be run under a principle that guarantees it broader autonomy but warned against attempts to go against mainland China.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Saturday that Hong Kong will continue to be run under a principle that guarantees it broader autonomy but warned against attempts to go against mainland China.

The former British colony was returned under the Chinese rule in 1997 on condition that it would be run under a “one country, two systems” principle, which gave it unique judicial and other freedoms.

