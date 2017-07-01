Saturday, July 1, 2017
NBTC puts pressure on Facebook and YouTube to comply to Thai laws

Advertisers and media agencies were warned that they could not advertise their brands or products with providers of OTT (Over The Top) content and platforms that were not registered with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission within July 22 deadline.

The warning to the advertisers was intended to put pressure on the OTT players, especially YouTube and Facebook, to register with the telecom regulator or face a loss of a huge chunk of advertising revenue.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

