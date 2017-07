BANGKOK, 1 July 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister delivered remarks made by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Thai Scout.

In a national broadcast program, the premier said that the national scout management committee will hold ceremonies for the 106th anniversary of the Thai Scout in honor of King Rama VI who was its founder.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand