The Office of the Secretary-General of the Cabinet on Tuesday issued a statement denying a report that the government has announced five public holidays during the Royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October.

According to the statement, the cabinet at its meeting on April 25 agreed that Thursday October 26 which was scheduled as date for the Royal cremation would be announced a public holiday.

By Thai PBS Reporters