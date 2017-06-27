Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Danes Want to Penalize Migrant-Smuggling NGOs

African migrants transferred to a Maltese patrol vessel
Denmark’s ruling Liberal Party wants to penalize NGOs rescuing migrants and refugees trying to cross the Mediterranean by boat. While the Liberals’ stance has been backed by fellow government parties and the EU border agency itself, it also triggered criticism from human rights organizations.

The Liberal Party wants to strip Danish aid funds from NGOs involuntarily contributing to the smuggling of people into Europe by saving migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean by boat.

Liberal immigration spokesman Marcus Knuth stressed the fact that the government follows the line set by the EU border agency Frontex, which also slammed NGOs for funding or taking part in rescue missions.

“I strongly agree with the criticism. Aid organizations create a greater incentive to undertake the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea, and I look upon that gravely,” Marcus Knuth told the Danish newspaper Berlingske. “So we should look at where these organizations get their funds from, and if it comes from Denmark, we should strongly reconsider continued support,” he continued.

