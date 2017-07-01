Over 500 illegal migrants left in lurch

More than 500 illegal migrant workers from Cambodia and Myanmar were found to have been abandoned by their employers or had left their jobs following the enactment of a decree imposing harsh punishment on the recruitment of undocumented alien labourers.

A total of 143 undocumented Cambodian workers found in several provinces, including Ayutthaya, Saraburi and Chachoengsao, were yesterday brought to the immigration office in Sa Kaeo, which borders Cambodia, according to authorities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PINIJWONG & ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN

BANGKOK POST