Saturday, July 1, 2017
Home > News > Over 500 illegal migrants left in lurch

Over 500 illegal migrants left in lurch

Handicrafts at Wat Lok Mori temple, Chiang Mai
TN News 0

More than 500 illegal migrant workers from Cambodia and Myanmar were found to have been abandoned by their employers or had left their jobs following the enactment of a decree imposing harsh punishment on the recruitment of undocumented alien labourers.

A total of 143 undocumented Cambodian workers found in several provinces, including Ayutthaya, Saraburi and Chachoengsao, were yesterday brought to the immigration office in Sa Kaeo, which borders Cambodia, according to authorities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PINIJWONG & ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck

Two who killed man for iPhone sentenced to death

Govt issues statement on recent explosions, ensuring safety for all

Prime Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan o-cha

Prayut government most popular administration: poll

Leave a Reply