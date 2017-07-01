More Than 300 Flights Delayed, 35 Flights Cancelled at Moscow Airports

TEHRAN(Tasnim) – More than 300 flights have been delayed and another 35 flights have been cancelled at Moscow airports, the online arrivals and departures board of covering Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports said.

As of 01:20 Moscow Standard Time (22:20 UTC on Friday), 53 flights were delayed at Domodevo while the arrival of another four flights was impending.

Delays at Sheremetyevo, Moscow’s main international gateway, affected 284 flights while 35 flights were cancelled.

Vnukovo, the third-largest airport reported eleven delays, TASS news agency reported.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Service for Civil Aviation (Rosaviatsiya) reported the delay of more than 130 flights because of complicated weather situation.

