PHUKET: Numerous complaints by passengers of a grounded Nok Airplane this weekend resulted in an official public apology by the airline via social media yesterday.

At least 150 passengers were affected by the cancellation of flight DD7525, which was slated to leave Phuket International Airport at 10:50pm on Saturday and land at Don Muang in Bangkok at 12:12am on Sunday.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Sukawin Tanthavanich